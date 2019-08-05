51 B’ce youths learn new things, make new friends

–at end of week-long ‘Summer Camp’

FIFTY-one youngsters between the ages of 11 and 17 recently spent a whole week learning all sorts of new-fangled ideas, courtesy of the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The Camp was held at the Kildonan Community Centre in East Berbice from July 29 to August 2, and saw in attendance youths drawn from what is known locally as the the Bush Lot-Adventure catchment area on the Corentyne Coast.

There they were taught about leadership, civic education, manners and courtesy, self-esteem, communicaton, their rights and responsibilities as youths and mental health awareness. They were also taught a thing or two about The Arts like tie-dying, as well as how to play a few select indoor games. At the end of the session, they were all awarded Certificates of Participation.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Regional Culture and Youth Director Omeshwar Sirikishun said that the children thoroughly enjoyed their stay at camp, and left feeling well satisfied. He noted that the camp allowed each child an opportunity to contribute to their development, as the activities that were done provided them with a unique environment in which to grow and allow themselves to learn how to be independent and self-confident.

“Youth camps are very important,” Sirikishun said, “especially when schools are closed. Because the young people are at home, and there isn’t much to do, they come out to socialise with kids their age; interact with other kids from different backgrounds, and at the same time build new friendships and

develop their personal self-esteem, since the camp focused a lot on self-development.”

“The children were very happy. We organised the camp; it was not only training, but was fun as well for the kids, with a lot of indoor and outdoor games,” he added.

At the conclusion of the camp on Friday last,the youngsters were presented with certificates.A cultural interaction was also held where a number of kids were given the opportunity to showcase their

talents.