PRESIDENT David Granger on Thursday announced that his administration intends to reintroduce free education from nursery to university from next year. This is a welcomed announcement coming at a time when groups had been agitating quietly for this intervention. Free education is enshrined in our Constitution and though the law has not been amended, the PPP administration introduced fees for the University of Guyana on entering office in 1992. With the expected windfall from oil revenues, Guyana can more than afford to provide this good to all citizens.

Speaking at an event at the Glory Light Tabernacle in Plaisance,

President Granger said he wants to see a country with 100 per cent primary education.

“We grow in a culture of education and education today is as important as it was 18 decades ago to provide opportunities for a better life. And it is our obligation to ensure that every child is given that opportunity to a good education,” the President said, adding: “Oil will produce profits and those profits will go first and foremost into education, free education. It is my mission to restore that right to free education in accordance with the injunction of our Constitution.

“I have plans for the profits which will come from oil and gas. It is not going to enrich a few; it is going to educate many. Every child must be in school. Every village must have a school. This decade of development means that in every single village, every child must have access to go to school… I want this church, Glory Light Tabernacle, to ensure there are no more street children.”

In1976 when free education was introduced from nursery to university, it was against the backdrop of a national vision to create an educated and literate society, built on historical experiences of the people as told from their perspective, and creating the requisite knowledge and skills needed for development. When the Government of Guyana decided to extend universal education all the way to the tertiary level and made same tuition-free, it registered and embarked on a policy to improve the intellectual prowess of citizens.

The year 1976 also carries historical significance in that it marked a century of compulsory primary education introduced by the colonial authorities.

As time changes, so do society and recognising that development has now become an integral part of an independent government’s responsibility, there existed a number of challenges. Among these challenges are economic and socio-political issues.

Prior to 1976, in the school system, the church/religious community held major influence in determining who taught in their schools, who attended and what would be taught. This in itself not only created a dual education system but was also discriminatory where attendance and employment were determined by religion and not universal factors required for entry and access.

Universal education undermined elitism in the education system and disrupted the status quo. When it was put in place it was not without protest. Heads in what were considered elite secondary schools in Georgetown were transferred to other schools with a view to improving the performance of the education programme; but this act was not without protests by some students who felt affected by the transfers.

In the absence of tuition, free university education, to some extent, placed financial burdens on families. There existed instances where when a member of the family went off to university and another desired to pursue same immediately after, he/she could , given that additional fee-paying for the family presented a burden, thereby closing the door of opportunity to other siblings.

Removing the financial barrier gave opportunities to others, including those employed in state entities who could have been released to attend with full pay. Furthermore, they had the opportunity to attend based on ability and desire, free from the constraint of finances.

Free education also allowed untrained teachers to become trained with a view to making them professionals with an eye to improving the quality of education delivery.

At the social level, free education created a more literate and informed society since equal opportunity served to unleash and enhance academic or technical ability. Economically, the society and workers benefited from an increasing pool of proficient artisans, researchers and health-care practitioners, to name some.

Education has been one of this nation’s greatest equalisers. It was removed from being the remit of the elite or whom among the lower economic spectrum could have paid for it, to making it accessible to all. State-sponsored scholarships were no longer confined to what was considered elite schools, but to individuals who attended schools across the country.

During the Desmond Hoyte-administration when the country was experiencing an economic downturn, a study of the economy was commissioned and among its recommendations was to institute Cost Recovery in education. The Cheddi Jagan and subsequent administrations used this study to justify fee-paying at the university of Guyana. It should be said that when fee-paying was introduced, this act was in conflict with the Guyana Constitution that had, at the time, enshrined free education from nursery to university.

The issue of cost recovery continues today, where, in addition to persons who allegedly have not paid their fees are currently being pursued, the university is also speaking out about increasing tuition fees and introducing graduation fees. Guyana is still relatively a poor society, unemployment is high, and real wages are not being paid. At the same time, many in the society see education as an investment in their future and an escape from poverty.

Looking at cost recovery would have to factor in the above and it may be necessary to look at a form of national service whereby persons will give of their labour in reward for reduction in tuition fees. On the issue of graduation fees, it will not help to examine same in isolation to the economic performance of the university vis-a-vis the economy and the state’s responsibility to its citizenry.

An educated society augurs well for development and a system must be maintained and/or put in place to ensure access to education is not hindered and is only the purview of a few, lest the society returns to the period where opportunities are closed, not because of ability or desire, but because of finance.