Champion of Champions Dominoes competition set for tomorrow at Turning Point

THE Turning Point Sports Club will be the battlefield when more than 20 teams clash in the Champion of Champions Dominoes competition for prizes in excess of $400 000.

The competition, which is organised by Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire and Dion Carter, will be played in three rounds of aggregate points followed by a sudden-death round.

So far the qualifying teams include Gold is Money, Spartans, Mix Up, Phantom, All Season Angels, Providence Sports Club, All Season and All Season Punters.

The winning team will pocket $200 000 and a trophy while the runners-up will receive $100 000 and a trophy as well.

The third-place finishers will walk away with $50 000 and a trophy while fourth-placers will receive $20 000.

The MVP will collect $10 000 and a cellphone for his/her efforts while the best female player will win $20 000 and a voucher.

The entrance fee is $15 000 per team and each team will be given a case of STAG Beer upon entry.

The sponsors on board are STAG Beer, RRT Enterprise, iBet Supreme, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc, Magnum Tonic Wine, New Nigel’s Supermarket, G Bacchus, McBeth NY and Hilary Davidson Designs & Technologies.