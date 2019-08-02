Cevons mulls construction of wastewater treatment plant

CEVONS Waste Management plans to construct and operate a Wastewater/Sewage Treatment Plant at Tract “A” Plantation Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

The company applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for environmental authorisation to construct the facility which will be obliquely opposite the Haags Bosch Landfill Site.

This project is intended to see the design, building and operation of a Wastewater/Sewage Treatment Plant in keeping with the development goals of Guyana.

According to a notice from the EPA, the Wastewater Treatment Plant will include seven major components which include the receiving chamber, screening chamber, grit removal chamber, skimming tank, sedimentation tank, clarifier active sludge tank and sludge drying beds.

The plant is expected to collect an estimated average volume of 16,000 gallons (73m3) of sewage/wastewater per day from Georgetown and its immediate environs for 20 to 30 years.

Wastewater treatment is a process used to remove contaminants from wastewater or sewage and convert it into an effluent that can be returned to the water cycle with minimum impact on the environment.

The latter is called water reclamation because treated wastewater can then be used for other purposes.

The treatment process takes place in a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), often referred to as a Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) or a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Pollutants in municipal wastewater are removed or broken down.

The treatment of wastewater is part of the overarching field of sanitation. Sanitation also includes the management of human waste and solid waste as well as storm water (drainage) management.

By-products from wastewater treatment plants, such as screenings, grit and sewage sludge may also be treated in a wastewater treatment plant.

Before the project starts, in keeping with the Environmental Protection Act, Cap. 20:05, Laws of Guyana, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required before any decision to approve or reject this proposed project is taken, since this development may have significant impacts on the environment.