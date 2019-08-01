Ministry of Agriculture joins Emancipation celebration for the first time

FOR the first time in history, the Ministry of Agriculture hosted a cultural celebration on Wednesday, called “Sankofa,” as it joined the rest of Guyana in celebrating its 181 years of emancipation from slavery.

The event saw entertainment from African drumming, dancing, poetry and Afro-beat music. A showcase of African fashion was also highlighted at the celebration ceremony.

Speaking at the event which was held in the Ministry of Agriculture’s compound, Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, stated that the abolition of slavery placed the nation in a new direction and led it to a greater cultural diversity.

“This diversity has helped Guyana to adapt to its national motto, ‘One people, One nation, One destiny’,” he pointed out.

The Minister said that Emancipation not only celebrates the anniversary of freedom, but also the outcome of the struggle, resistance and sacrifices made by our forefathers.

Holder noted that over the years, the celebration of emancipation exemplifies and reflects the hopes, dreams and successes of freedom, equality and justice.

He added that emancipation from slavery has created opportunities for the development of the village movements, communities’ and village structure in modern day Guyana, within which the agricultural sector is built.

Also speaking at the event was Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for rural affairs, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, who said that as the country marks Emancipation Day 2019, the citizens must reflect on the courage, heroism, indomitable will of our forefathers and mothers, as well as the legacy they have restored upon them.

“We must remember those who were insistent in demanding their dignity and their resoluteness in struggling against their dehumanisation. They did so because they had a vision to find a new life for themselves and their families. Today we must draw on the rich reservoir of our history to drive our actions forward,” Yearwood stated.

She noted that although the citizens of Guyana have been freed from the shackles of chattel slavery, the people of the country still possess chains which are “holding them back.”

“We must rid ourselves of them and break free and the chains I referred to. The chain of racism and the chin of un-forgiveness – these are root causes of division in our nation,” the minister pointed out.

She urged the audience to use freedom to foster healthy families which are at the foundation of building a strong and flourishing society. She pleaded for the citizens of Guyana to, in practical tribute to those who fought so hard to end slavery, honour them through building strong families.

Yearwood noted, “Slave society was built on division and conflict. Today, in meaningfully celebrating emancipation, let us recommit to the fight of racism and all parts of division among our people. Let us also strive to emphasise our unity. Let us reaffirm that unity is right.”