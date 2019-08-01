G/town Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship quarter-finals on tonight

… Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay in feature matchup

THE National Cultural Centre tarmac will be the battleground tonight when the quarter-final and semi-final stages in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship kick off.

The opening quarter-final match will be a clash of former champions: Broad Street oppose Leopold Street at 19:00hrs while Albouystown-B takes aim Back Circle from 19:45hrs.

In the third match, tournament giant Sparta Boss lock horns with Sophia at 20:30hrs, with defending champions Gold is Money matching skills with Tiger Bay from 21:45hrs.

The respective winners of the aforesaid matches will advance to the semi-final round. The grand finale is scheduled for the Jubilee Park tarmac tomorrow night (August 3).

According to an official correspondence from tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions, “All systems are in place for a thrilling night of action and the hope is that the weather remains favourable – which will aid in producing quality football for both the players and fans. A large crowd is expected at the venue due to the quality of teams who are competing.”

The release further stated, “The Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship is a benchmark for local football and everyone wants to carve his name on the proverbial trophy. Each year the quality improves as teams vie for what has become the most coveted title in the land. As a Sparta Boss talisman emphatically said, ‘Guinness is the World Cup of local football’.

This cements the legacy and overall impact that the tournament has had on the footballing culture especially among the communities.”

Winner of the event will collect $500 000 and the championship trophy, as well as an automatic place in the National Championship.

The second-, third- and fourth-place finishers will collect $300 000, $200 000 and $100 000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.

Meanwhile, the National Championship starts on August 9 at the Jubilee Park tarmac. The two-day event, which features 15 teams, will end on August 10 at the same venue.

The teams that have sealed automatic berths to the event are: Gold is Money (National champions), Beacons (Bartica champions), Melanie-B (East Coast Demerara winners), Brothers United (West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winners), Trafalgar (Berbice champions) and High Rollers (Linden champions).

Quarter-final Matchups

(1) Broad Street vs Leopold St – 19:00hrs

(2) Albouystown-B vs Back Circle – 19:45hrs

(3) Sparta Boss vs Sophia – 20:30hrs

(4) Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay – 21:15hrs

Semi-final Matchups

Winner (1) vs Winner (4)

Winner (2) vs Winner (3)