Brothel operator granted bail

ON Tuesday July 31, 2019, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, a thirty three- year-old man was granted $100,000 bail, having been charged with operating a brothel.

Seon Dawson of First Avenue, Bartica, denied the charge which stated that, between June 21 and June 28, in the Upper Mazaruni River, at red man shop, he operated a brothel.

Acting on information received, a rank from the Trafficking in Person (TIP) unit, and persons from the Ministry of Social Protection, went to the said location and found several under-aged girls and foreigners.

Dawson was arrested, taken to the Criminal Investigation Department, and subsequently charged.

The police prosecutor did not object to Dawson being granted bail.

Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty granted Dawson $100,000 bail, and transferred the matter to court 1 on August 5, 2019.