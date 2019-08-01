Another learning curve, says Rutherford

DEFENDING champions Mumbai Indians have made a significant piece of business ahead of the new India Premier League (IPL) season by trading spinner Mayank Markande to Delhi Capitals for Guyana and West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.

It’s a move that confirmed the 20-year-old’s second stint at the most lucrative T20 tournament around the world.

“I am happy for the opportunity and I am just looking forward to it, since it will be another learning curve” Rutherford said during an exclusive interview.

He added, “Being picked for Mumbai Indians is already a boost for me … a lot of confidence for me, since it’s a team with a lot of great players so I just want to grab with both hands”.

Rutherford, who hails from the East Coast village of Enmore, played only seven games for the Capitals scoring 73 runs while picking up a solitary wicket in his first IPL appearance, but despite his limited showing, the defending champions have made a shrewd piece of business looking at the new season and are hopeful the new recruit will help them achieve their goals next year.

Mumbai Indians owner Aakash Ambani admitted that Rutherford’s impressive all-round skills have caught the eyes of the Mumbai scouts.

“I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career have been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians,” he said.

Mumbai Indians bagged their fourth IPL crown this year after defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling final which was decided on the last ball. With their fourth title triumph, Mumbai became the most successful franchise in the league.

The defending champions seem to have already started identifying the major areas to strengthen in the squad for the next season and are working towards it. Rutherford’s arrival will add to the all-round options in Mumbai’s squad.

Rutherford was roped in by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore (US$280 000) in the auctions last year.