Warner takes TTFA to court for US$2.4m

Former CONCACAF president Jack Warner has launched legal proceedings against the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) in relation to loans incurred during the period he served as advisor to the association.

According to reports, Warner is suing the football body with the hope of recovering a sum somewhere in the region of US$2.4m. Based on filings, Warner claims the sum was accrued over the course of 15 years.

The loans are believed to be directly related to the TTFA’s expenses during a period that spanned the national team’s successful qualification to the 2006 World Cup. Warner’s legal claim states that the TTFA has always acknowledged the debts but never repaid them.

“These accounts were published after the date of both letters from president Raymond Tim Kee, who had on two separate occasions acknowledged the debt to the claimant…At no time did the claimant inform the defendant that they were no longer under an obligation to repay the debt.”

Warner is seeking repayment of the aforementioned US$2.4m plus interest.

The former FIFA official was recently at the centre of a lawsuit filed in New York court on behalf of regional football body CONCACAF. On that occasion, the judge ruled that the former official pay a US$79 million penalty stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal.(Sportsmax).