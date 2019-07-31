Guyanese ready for Emancipation celebrations

IT is safe to say that Guyana’s motto, “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” is being aptly manifested as people from various ethnicities are supporting and embracing the African culture during this time of the year.

As Guyana prepares to celebrate one of the most historical holidays of the year, scores of people have been in preparation mode over the past week or more, for the events that await them tomorrow.

August 1, every year, thousands of people embrace the African culture to commemorate the day that slavery was abolished in Guyana.

Recognising this, persons from the creative industry have been making the best of this opportunity, to market and sell their creations. For the past week, Main Street, Georgetown, has been lined with several ‘pop-up’ shops which persons have been supporting to get ready for the Emancipation Festival.

When the Guyana Chronicle took a walk down the street, several of the shop owners shared sentiments of satisfaction at how well the people are coming out to support their businesses.

Not only are people buying the items but they are also learning more about the culture of Africans since there are also deep-rooted cultural people who are using the opportunity to share the old time stories of their African ancestors.

A lot of the shop owners said their items are almost sold out because people are flocking every day to secure attire for themselves and their families and even co-workers for Emancipation.

What was also noted is that the people who are coming out and buying these items are not just of African descent, but people from all walks of life.

One woman told the Guyana Chronicle that Emancipation is her favourite time of the year since she has been setting-up her booth on Main Street every year with her African creations. Most of her items are sold out every year.

This, she said, is not just pleasing to her because it puts money in her pocket, but it pleases her to see that so many people deem it important to support and embrace the African culture.

Several of the buyers told this publication that they are very happy since around this time of the year they get the opportunity to dress up in their cultural wears for work and for the annual festival with their friends and families.