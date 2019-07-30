Youth Parliament 2019 launched

FROM August 8th to 17th, over 300 young people from across Guyana will be given the opportunity to get a parliamentarian experience at the fifth annual Youth Parliament.

Speaking at the media launch of the 2019 Youth Parliament in the second committee room of the Parliament Building, Public Relations Officer, Yannick December said that the Parliament office is filled with pride to be hosting youth parliament.

He noted that it is in consonance with the parliament office’s continuing effort to sensitise the citizens on Parliament and its functions, and to mould future leaders.

“In addition to its sensitization role, this activity will boost the students’ morale and develop and hone their debating and leadership skills. And this is in keeping with the Youth Parliament’s motto, ‘Our generation, Our voice. Inspire, Encourage,’ December said.

He shared with the members of the media that Youth Parliament started in 2014 during the tenure of Raphael Trotman who was the Minister of Natural Resources at that time, functioning as the speaker of the National Assembly.

“There was a great desire to establish a permanent body to enable youth to express their opinions on matters of national importance… Now the committee comprises of staff of the Parliament office, and was formed to plan and execute the hosting of Youth Parliament,” December said.

The participants for Youth Parliament will be between 14 and 17 years of age and will be chosen by the Ministry of Education, through the departments in the various regions. However, only 35 representatives will be catered for from each region.

Additionally, from last year, the committee made the decision to incorporate University of Guyana students as well. This will continue this year, December disclosed, and 37 students from Turkeyen and Tain Campuses, will be attending. There will also be two from the New Opportunity Corps.

Also speaking at the launch was the Public Relations Assistant, Nadeila Allen, who explained what the week of activities with the young people will entail.

She said that there will be several topics for motion, divided among the Secondary School students and the Tertiary level students.

The use of sovereign wealth fund, migration policy, youth participation in governance, amendment of Article 155 1 (A) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, will be tackled by the University students.

The younger students will focus on the banning of single use plastics, copyright law, discipline in school, and curbing substance abuse.

Allen said that during the week they will partake in a series of activities including introduction and interaction, functions of parliament; session on leadership which will be conducted by the CEO of the Rights of the Child Commission; roles of members of parliament; parliamentary etiquette and decorum; parliamentary procedures and practices; introduction to motions and discussions; introduction to the mentors, drafting speeches, the art of public speaking, and many more.

One component that has been added, she highlighted, is that they have widened the youth mentorship aspect. Past participants are now serving as mentors for the students so that they can have more guidance on how they are expected to function.

The out-of-town students will also be taken on tours around Georgetown during the course of that time, Allen shared.