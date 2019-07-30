The current house-to-house registration would create a new and more accurate voters list

Dear Editor,

THERE are some sayings that have lived on for generations; even for centuries, because of the profound truth they possess. One such saying was posited by the Greek Philosopher, Plato who it was that said, “Wise men speak because they have something to say, while fools speak because they have to say something.” This statement, which was made around 400 BC, has proven to be true in relation to the Opposition Leader, who tries desperately to dominate the local media, constantly throwing his hullabaloo ‘hissy fits’ when he cannot have his way to influence or manipulate constitutional bodies with his view or understanding of the Constitution. After the Consequential Orders were delivered by the CCJ on July 12, 2019, it was made very pellucid that the responsibility for setting the elections date was not in the jurisdiction of the CCJ and moreover “any lower courts”. The constitutional responsibility for setting the date of elections lies solely with His Excellency, President David Granger after being advised by GECOM on its readiness.

It is widely known that the list of electors, or the voters list, had been expired since April 30, 2019. A list that was riddled with gross inaccuracies that does not reflect Guyana’s present reality. Hence, the need for house-to-house registration.

The current and ongoing house-to-house registration exercise would create a new and more accurate voters’ list, as many people have migrated; many have departed this life, thus they should be off of the voters’ list, and many persons from 14 years of age must be registered, especially those persons eligible to vote from the age of 18 years. If a person’s name is not on the voters’ list, this would make them ineligible to vote. Every right-thinking Guyanese should support this just and fair position that every Guyanese, especially the youth, our young Guyanese, must be given their constitutional right to be registered and afforded an opportunity to participate in the most important and historic elections since our political independence as a nation that’s on the heels of significant wealth.

Young people, you should no longer have a hands off approach and don’t-care attitude when it comes to elections and politics.

You are the largest voting demographic in this country, and your voices must be heard. You must have a say in how this country is governed, and by who, if not you yourself. “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors,” Plato, the ancient Greek philosopher eloquently stated circa 400 BC. Let’s take off the lens of racism, tradition, and political affiliation. Let’s rid ourselves of voter apathy and get involved. I am speaking to young people today; our Guyanese youth. This is not the time to be sitting on the fence and being passive about what involves your life. Your future is at stake, and you must be aware of the many devices of the PPP cabal, some members of the PSC, foreign voices, locally and in the Diaspora (social media) that are trying to disenfranchise you and steal your right to participate in a free and fair election.

In 1992, Dr. Cheddi Jagan and the PPP demanded house-to-house registration. In 1997, Janet Jagan and the PPP demanded house-to-house registration. In 2001, Jagdeo and the PPP demanded house-to-house registration. In 2006, Jagdeo and the PPP demanded house-to-house registration. In 2011, Ramotar and the PPP demanded house-to-house registration. In 2015, the PPP had no problem with house-to-house registration. The PPP must explain why they previously insisted on house-to-house registration, but are now demanding that the government use an expired and bloated list to conduct General elections.

Tell the Guyanese people that you are the ones who are afraid of elections; that you are afraid of registration; you are petrified of a clean and credible list of electors, and more over, a free and fair election. Tell us what we already know.

The PPP has allegedly grown accustomed to flouting the law, and they are now encouraging others to join them by refusing to be registered, which is against the law. House-to-house registration will best result in a credible list to be used in the upcoming elections. The current list is not only bloated with names of persons now deceased, but also includes Guyanese who have migrated for extensive periods.

Government-nominated GECOM Commissioner, Vincent Alexander, during a radio programme last Tuesday, confirmed that the expired Voters’ List is bloated. He said a vast number of persons on the list are either dead or have migrated, and the President has also confirmed this.

Article 42 of the Constitution provides entitlement for citizens of Guyana to be so registered. Section 6(4)(b) of the National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08 clearly denotes that it is the responsibility of eligible persons to apply for registration. The seriousness of this responsibility is underscored by the imposition of criminal penalties for noncompliance.

The Guyana Youth Social Movement stated that, “Acting to try and stop house-to-house registration is a clear and direct attempt to use illegitimate means to block young people from voting.” Guyana will be coming into significant blessings and economic prosperity from 2020; Guyana is set to receive some US$300M annually in oil proceeds immediately post-2020, and the money derived from the proceeds of oil will increase post-cost recovery and continue to be paid to Guyana. The PPP cabal is tainted by corruption and a system where only a few people that Jagdeo favoured prospered.

Young people, ask yourselves: Who do you trust with your money? You’ve seen who prospered under the PPP, and you’ve seen that everyone is now on a level playing field with the APNUAFC government.

Scholarships are no longer discriminatory distribution; crime is being solved; young people 18 years old can now have a house lot; career young professionals can now purchase automobiles, paying far less taxes, greater access to government resources, grants, improved infrastructure, independent judiciary, freedom of the press, greater respect of our women and senior citizens, etc.

The alleged PPPC Prime Minister aspirant, Former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips has labelled the house-to-house registration as unconstitutional. “To conduct house-to-house registration is a violation of our Constitution, and is contrary to the CCJ ruling and its Consequential Order” ( https://demerarawaves.com/2019/07/21/fmr-army-chief-says-house-to-house-registration-violates-constitution/)

This former Lindener reminds me of the words of the famous emancipator, Harriet Tubman: “I freed a thousand slaves, and I could have freed a thousand more, only if they knew that they were slaves.”

Infer what you may, this retired Brigadier was notably quiet, vocally silent when 400 Afro-Guyanese men were killed in cold blood, extrajudicial-style, under the cabal he now poses with to show how photogenic he is. His deafening silence when the champion, Ronald Waddell, Afro-Guyanese political activist who openly criticised the PPP administration was killed “mysteriously”. His silence continued when the champion, Mark Benschop, social and political activist and talk-show host was incarcerated on a trumped-up treason charge as he was constantly harassed by the PPP Cabal. When rampant gold and drug smuggling was at its apex in this country he swore to defend and protect. When Ambassadors were being ‘cussed out’, ‘Sitira gyal style’ on their own properties, and while notorious characters were recording people’s conversation and boldly claimed to have helped the PPP administration, the then government with their crime-fighting endeavours, where were you, Mr. Phillips,

Prime Minister hopeful?

But now you have suddenly become a fake knight, a crusader with a selfish cause. You are now vocal, and using your supposed voice in a vain attempt to take away the rights of young Guyanese to whom the future of this nation/country belongs. You should be ashamed of yourself, as our ancestors are. Perhaps you’ve now raised your voice to position yourself to partake in what you and the PPP hope will be a bacchanal of feasting on the wealth that you think will accrue to our beautiful country post-2020.

That will not happen “comrade”, for not only the “Bishop” is praying, true believers in and out of Guyana are for the return of the David Granger Administration.

Happy Emancipation to all Guyanese home and abroad!

Regards,

Jermaine Figueira

Member of Parliament

Region Ten.