Chicken shortage bites KFC’s operations

WHAT appears to be a nationwide shortage of chicken is affecting the operations of popular fast food outlet, KFC and the work of chicken retailers.

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) had received reports of a shortage of chickens on the local market last week.

In an advisory posted on its Facebook page, on Monday, KFC said that due to the current chicken shortages, some of “your favourite finger lickin’ items may be unavailable at times”.

In a subsequent post, KFC said that certain items such as chicken strips, wings and sandwiches will only be unavailable occasionally.

Guyana Chronicle visited some chicken retailers, in Bourda Market, who said that they have been receiving chicken in limited supply, for the last two weeks.

One retailer said she usually purchases chickens from a farm on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, but of recent the farm has not been able to supply her demand. The shortage has since led to an increase in the price of chicken.

This publication spoke to some consumers, who said that the price for chicken has been raised from about $340 per pound to over $400 per pound.

Meanwhile, according to GLDA, in a post on Facebook, records show that there has been a reduction in the number of cases of hatching eggs being imported when compared to 2018.

Some farmers have also been complaining of reduced growth rates and higher mortality, which may also be attributed to the reduction of poultry meat on the market. The major players in the sector were consulted, and assured that the situation would be rectified during the week. This is based on the hatching and growing out time for the chickens.

“They have also assured that they are able to maintain supply to their major customers,” said the GLDA.

Efforts to contact Chief Executive Officer of the GLDA, Nigel Cumberbatch, for an update on the situation, proved futile.

The Guyana Chronicle also made contact with representatives of the Guyana Poultry Producers Association, who said that a press statement will be provided today.