NYPD donate uniforms to GPF cricket team

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) received a donation of thirty sets of uniforms for the Force’s Cricket Team.

In a simple handing-over ceremony in the Commissioner’s Conference Room recently, Detective Sheryar Hussain of the New York Police Department (NYPD), on behalf of the Guyanese American Law-Enforcement Association/ Randolph Holder/ Star Sports, presented the items to Commissioner of Police Leslie James in the presence of Deputy Commissioners Paul Williams, Maxine Graham, and Nigel Hoppie, who is the current Chairman of the Police Cricket Section.

Also present were Commander of ‘D’ Division– Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper– and Personal Assistant to the Commissioner and Head of Staff, Superintendent Alistair Roberts.

The Guyana Police Force continues to enjoy unparalleled relations with regional and international organizations.

Mr. Hussain had made a similar donation of cricket gear to the Guyana Police Force in March of this year.

Commissioner James, on receiving the uniforms, expressed gratitude to the donors for the donation which, he said, will be utilised for the intended purpose.