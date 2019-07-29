Justice Singh sworn-in as GECOM Chair

Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, SC, CCH was moments ago sworn-in as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) by President David Granger.

The historic swearing-in ceremony took place at the Ministry of the Presidency in the presence of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo; Commissioners of the Elections Commission; Ministers of Government; and a number of other national and diplomatic officials.

Justice Singh’s appointment has ended months of turmoil over the selection of a chairman following the resignation of Dr. Steve Surujbally.

With some 40 years of experience, Justice Singh is one of only three women to be appointed Senior Counsel in history of Independent Guyana.

She was called to the Bar in London in 1973 and admitted to the Bar in Guyana in 1976. Justice Singh served as the Deputy Solicitor General, as a Puisne Judge and a Justice of Appeal. During her tenure at the Chamber of the Attorney General (AG), she spearheaded the Modernisation of the Justice Reform Project and is currently serving as the Guyana Police Force’s Legal Advisor.

Her appointment comes at a time when the country is preparing for early elections in light of a No-Confidence Motion brought against Government last December. She will have to decide whether to have the Commission proceed with house-to-house registration or scrap it at this junction, ahead of elections.