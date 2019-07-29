iBet Supreme onboard Guyana Cup 2019

ALREADY anticipated to be the biggest Guyana Cup in history, the 2019 edition, which is set for August 18 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, has gained the sponsorship of betting company– iBet supreme.

In a statement to the media, the entity revealed “iBET is proud to sponsor this event since horse racing is an important past time in Guyana and at iBet, we’re looking for all avenues to further build the sport of horse racing in Guyana. The parent company of iBet Supreme, which is Supreme Ventures, also owns the Caymanas Park Track in Jamaica and is responsible for the resurgence of horse racing in Jamacia”.

It further read “iBET Supreme will also have our other products on display so that turfites can also enjoy them as well. As part of our promotion for this event, punters who bet on racing in the United Kingdom at our Stabroek location will win tickets when they bet over a certain amount”.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee, Nazrudeen Mohamed, noted that he is looking forward to building a bigger and better partnership with iBet Supreme.

The iBet Supreme stake race will see the horses and jockeys vying for supremacy over 1400m.

In terms of the Guyana Cup itself, Mohamed pointed out that he expects this year to be bigger and better than any of the previous editions with a concert to be staged after the day of racing. Thus far, eight international artistes have been confirmed along with a number of local acts.

The feature race (C Class and Lower One Mile) will see the winner pocketing $2million while the race for three-year-old Guyana-bred horses will see the winner running away with $1million.

The prize money for the races are as follows:

– C Class and lower feature race over a distance of one mile for – $2million,

– Three-year-old Guyana Bred – $1million

– G3 and lower – $400,000

– L3 and lower (open to non-winners from Trinidad & Tobago) – $350,000

– Two-year-old Guyana bred over – $300,000.

– J3 and lower over seven furlongs – $300,000.

– L Class for Colts – $250,000

– L Class Philly and Mare – $250,000

Some of the top horses that will clash on race day will include Just Call Me Boss, Crown the King (Jamaica), Doublin Fashion (USA), Chameli (Jamaica), Safara (Jamaica), Southern Express (T&T), Silver & Things (T&T), Sitarr (T&T), Kentucky Woman (T&T), Super Easy (T&T) and She’s a Princess.