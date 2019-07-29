Gov’t delivers on promise to Leguan residents

PUBLIC Infrastructure Minister David Patterson, in May, had promised to look into the road situation at Endeavour – Amsterdam Village, Leguan, and today, residents are high in praise for the minister’s intervention.

On his visit to the Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) island, Patterson had listened to the concerns of several residents, including one Mohamed Sultan, who told him and his team that the Amsterdam Road had not been upgraded in some 20 years.

He’d also told the minister: “When you come here today, I realised that we are going to get an action man.”

Nandani Narine, who has been residing in Leguan some 64 years now, had told the Guyana Chronicle back in May: “Our concerns were looked at and we’re hopeful. We left the meeting very, very hopeful.”

Kicking into action, the ministry, through its Special Projects Unit, upgraded 3,000 feet of crusher-run road to asphaltic concrete road within the Endeavour- Amsterdam Village on the island.

The ministry’s Sea Defence Department also constructed a walkway for residents in the community of Endeavour.

At the Guyana Sea Defence Department, where residents had gathered in May, Minister Patterson had explained that overweight trucks utilising the roadways is a concern for the government, which is looking into solutions to curb the trend.

He promised that the Amsterdam to Canefield road would be upgraded to crusher run, while the entire Amsterdam would be completed in phases.

Since 2016, the ministry has expended in excess of $300M on road improvement and development in Leguan, covering almost eight miles of the road network on the island.

Even with the upgrade, Minister Patterson had previously taken the opportunity to plead with residents to care the infrastructure in the community, and to desist from damaging the roadways with agriculture machinery.