GCF name 7-member team & 3-alternates; Five presented with cycles

THE Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has released the names of its team along with alternates for the Junior Caribbean cycling Championships set for August 10-11 in the ‘green town’ of Bartica.

At a simple yet significant gathering in the National Park on Saturday last where most of the cyclists were present along with some parents, five of them were presented with cycles by President of the GCF, Horace Burrowes.

They also received helmets, shoes and some other items, all compliments of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) which, for the first time, donated cycles and other equipment to the local federation.

The team is as follows: Juniors – Ajay Gopilall and Ralph Seenarine. Juveniles – David Hicks, Mario Washington and Jerimiah Joseph. Ladies – Clivecia Spencer and Selena Stephen. Alternates – Steve Bhimsen, Sherwin Sampson and Elisha Rutherford.

In handing over the items to the cyclists, Burrowes informed them that it was as a result of the UCI that they were able to benefit, stating that the cycles would remain the property of the GCF.

“This is a great opportunity for all of you and one of historical importance as Guyana has never before hosted any Caribbean championship. You have an opportunity to ink your names in the history books by doing yourself and country proud. Discipline, sacrifice and commitment are key pillars of your journey in this sport and as long as you can positively build on those, you can conquer your opposition.”

The GCF is working on taking the entire team to Bartica this week to intensify training while still in the hunt for sponsorship. Not present at Saturday’s activity were Gopilall and Stephen.