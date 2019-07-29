GAW home games ticket sales postponed

THE Guyana Amazon Warriors OPCO has announced that the commencement of ticket sales for the Franchise’s home games have been postponed.

In an urgent release sent out late Sunday evening, the body said that new release would be issued regarding the new date for the commencement of ticket sales

“CPL OPCO wishes to advise that the sale of tickets for the Guyana Amazon Warriors home matches of the 2019 Hero CPL, which was due to commence tomorrow, Monday, 29th July, 2019, has been postponed to a date to be announced.”

“A Media Release will be issued soon advising of the new start date of ticket sales.”

“CPL OPCO apologizes to all our fans and especially to our overseas supporters for any inconvenience caused,” it concluded by saying.

On Saturday, the body released an email saying that ticket sales were to begin on Monday.

Prices in the initial release ranged from G$5,000 for the green stand, G$5,000 for the Red Stand, G$3,000 for the Orange Stand and G$2,000 for the Grass Mound.

The game dates that were being advertised were Thursday September 5 (Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Stars at 18:00), Saturday September 7 (Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts Patriots at 20:00), Sunday September 8 (Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents at 17:00), Thursday October 3 (Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 18:00) and Friday October 4 (Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 20:00)