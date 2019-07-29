Botafago, Eagles United to clash in Divine Entertainment  Super Cup final

By Joe Chapman

THIRD ranked Botafago eked out a jaw-dropping sudden penalty shoot-out win over second seed, Net Rockers, while top seed Eagles United coasted past Capital FC 3-0 to earn berths in this year’s inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Cup football championship on Sunday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

In front of a huge crowd, it was a night of thrilling football with the first game ending locked 3-3 after open play between the Net Rockers and Botafago, with the Rockers taking the early advantage when they were handed the first goal after a reckless tackle saw defensive midfield, Deshawn Joseph, converting from the penalty spot as early as the 5th minute of play.

Then lanky Shane Luckie doubled the scoring for Net Rockers in the 13th minute after receiving a cross from the left side to make it a 2-0 advantage.

But the daring youth player, Duquan Hercules, would reduce that score-line with a powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box. He rocked the back of the net in the 24th minute and by the end of the first half, it was a 2-1 score.

Now the game was truly on as Botafago were able to tie things up through a goal by Trevon Archibald. This came courtesy of a ‘long-range missile’, which came in the 69th minute by the tall Hercules which was too powerful, causing the Rockers goalkeeper to spill the ball for an alert Archibald to pounce on it and tuck in the goal, making it 2-2.

As the battle was on, both teams were engaged in a tussle to gain control. Luckie would show his ability to score from outside, connecting with a free-kick for his second goal to give his Rockers side the lead in the 86th minute to the applause of their supporters.

However, Botafago were not done yet and the celebration was short-lived as two minutes later, Jamal Haynes found the back of the net from another beauty from outside that scored for Botafago in the 88th minute.

At the end of regulation time,the scores would read 3-3 and extra period of play failed to separate the two teams.

Even the mandatory five penalties ended perfect 5-5 and the decider came when Botafago scored their first attempt and the reply by Net Rockers failed to score; the ball crashing into the crossbar and the goalkeeper was there to collect to save the game for Botafago to advance.

The second game was one that the number one ranked Eagles United gave an ominous display against a Capital FC side, which must be drained after playing three consecutive days due to the cramped fixture, towards concluding play for the semifinals on Sunday.

This obviously impacted on their effort and the Eagles United showed no respite for the new boys in the hood and dismantled their Capital FC rivals 3-0.

Eagles United were confident going into this game and they pressured their opponents who could not respond to the task at hand as the destructive Colwyn ‘Buck’ Drakes hurried it up with a hat-trick of goals.

Drakes netted his first goal in the 28th minute and when the first half ended, it was 1-0 for the Upper Demerara champions.

That score would be doubled in the 72nd minute when Drakes scored again and then finished off the game in fine style with his third which was registered in the 80th minute against a seemingly unarmed Capital FC.

The final is set for Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.