Mangal, Dinanauth and Adams are in Laparkan Invitational Golf champions

Mike Mangal, Deoram Dinanauth and Carlos Adams emerged as the champions in their flights respective flights of the Laparkan Invitational Golf champions

Starting under fair weather, the eager golfers took to the Course at Lusignan on Saturday but to the players dismay, a heavy downpour halfway during the tournament caused play to cease after only 9 holes were accounted for.

Nevethelss, golfers utilised the afternoon with review of the day’s play and being coached on improvement of their game by veteran former Captain Patrick Prashad.

In the 20 – 28 Flight, winners were 1st – Carlos Adams (31/13), while 2nd place was a tie between Pope Emanuel London (33/11) and Paton George (33/10) , with Pope Emanuel winning on the last 6 holes countback.

In the 11 – 19 Flight, Deoram Dinanauth (33/9) placed 1st, while George Bulkan (36/9) placed 2nd. In the 0-9 Flight, both Mike Mangal and Alfred Mentore tied at 36/5 for the winning spot, but Mike scored better on countback of the last 6 holes giving him the 1st place, and giving Alfred 2nd place.

Dr Joaan Deo, representing Captain Chatterpaul Deo, was heartened at the performance of the golfers, and noted that the support, skill level displayed and camaraderie augur well for the development of the game in Guyana.