Shuman’s party joins fight against house-to-house registration

Dear Editor,

THE Liberty and Justice Party Leader, Lenox Shuman on Thursday filed a fix-date application challenging the validity of the order to conduct house-to-hHouse registration issued by Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson.

“It is my contention that by virtue of the appointment of the GECOM Chairman having been found to be void, it effectively makes any order made under his hands void, and we are going to the courts to challenge this act. I do believe, as the CEO has already stated in his interview with the media, that the Voters List can be sanitised by a simple claims and objections.

At any given time, there are between 30 000 and 50 000 Indigenous Peoples working in various parts of Guyana in the mining and logging sectors. This exercise stands to deny the already marginalised population this RIGHT to exercise their franchise. There is also a significant amount of our hard-working sisters and brothers from the coast who are engaged in the same sectors, and will stand to be denied this very democratic right,” Shuman said.

While a date has been set for the hearing of this matter, it is our contention that the court has erred in their acceptance of matter for a date set outside of the timeline dictated by the Court procedures.

Regards,

Liberty and Justice Party