Riverview benefits from sporting equipment donation

CONTINUING its mission to create even more social cohesion across Guyana, the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, contributed sporting equipment to the youths of Riverview, Region Ten Upper Demerara-Berbice.

The equipment was handed over to the residents of the community by Pamela Nauth, Technical Officer attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, who stated that the initiative is a fulfilment of a commitment made to the residents of the community, by Minister of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton.

Nauth said that sports foster social cohesion and in order to have a more socially cohesive society, sports, culture and youths must be significantly targetted.

She explained, “When we talk about a socially cohesive society, I think Riverview is a good example of that. As you look around you see the residents living in unity and harmony, so that’s a great contributing factor to social cohesion and ultimately, these communities lead to a better society, a healthier society and the country as a whole benefits from this.”

“We want to continue to work with communities. We have been doing this since 2016 and we continue to do so and every time we come into a community, we see the benefits of social cohesion,” Nauth added.

Member of the Riverview Sports Club, Mary Edwardson, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Social Cohesion for such a great gesture.

Edwardson stated that residents of nearby communities will also benefit from the initiative.

Riverview is a small Amerindian community in Region Ten, Upper Demerara-Berbice and comprises some 300 residents, of which the majority are youths.