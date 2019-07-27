Hand-in-Hand first among International Drag race sponsors

INSURANCE giant Hand-in-Hand is among the first company to sign onto the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s International Drag race billed for August 24.

The company, through Marketing Coordinator Shafeena Juman, confirmed participation by handing over a sponsorship cheque yesterday to office executive Cheryl Gonsalves.

Juman said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of Hand-in-Hand, we are proud to once again be a part of the international drags hosted by GRM&SC and will continue to commit to the sports development in Guyana.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, GMR&SC executive Motilall Deodass said, “Hand-in-Hand has always been a stellar sponsor of motor racing and we were more than happy to have them on board for the event.”

Meanwhile Trinidad has expressed an interest in participating in the event and GMR&SC president Rameez Mohamed stated that there are several cars.

The last local drag-racing event was deemed a success especially considering the weather had plagued the previous day and also curtailed a few classes on race day.

This time, the club is expecting more cooperation from the weather and even more cars. Mohamed said that several competitors have been building for this event.