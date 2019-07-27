Allicock and Heywood remanded

MAGISTRATE Leron Daly on Friday July 26, 2019, remanded a twenty-year-old man to prison for assault.

Keevin Allicock of 32 James Street Albouystown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that, on April 17, 2019, in Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Joseph Barker, after the two had a misunderstanding.

Magistrate Daly denied bail and remanded Allicock to prison until August 2, 2019.

In another matter, Magistrate Leron Daly, denied bail to a man who was accused of robbery.

Odingo Heywood appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge which stated that, on May 29, 2019, at Princess Street, Charlestown, he stole 2 Samsung Galaxy phone worth $96,000 and $10,000 in cash from Julius Hope.

Magistrate Daly denied bail and remanded Heywood to prison until August 23, 2019.