Local Reggae artiste set to go places

GUYANESE-born Reggae artiste Clarence Fraser is looking to see how he can better collaborate with a Jamaican group called Musiq UK Records so that local productions can be enhanced.

Fraser has lived in Jamaica for about 20 years, and has been in the music industry for the past 15 years. He wants to be able to improve the work coming out of his own production house, House of Relatives Entertainment.

“I want to enhance my production by collaborating with a Jamaican production in terms of beat, and producing better material. They also just recently had a big hit song called ‘Polo’, one of the hottest songs in the streets of Jamaica at the moment. They kind of give me the beats, and are willing to work along to help us with our production. It’s more like a joint venture,” Fraser told ‘The Buzz’ during an interview.

He has been able to collaborate with the owner of Musiq UK Records, Shawn Bygrave and engineer known as ‘Terror.’

Because of his years in Jamaica, he has gained a lot of experience in the music industry and has managed to develop many contacts. “I have done music with many other Jamaican productions,” Fraser said, “So, knowing these people, it’s not hard to get someone to come on board to help me.”

Having been back in Guyana for the past six years, Fraser recalled that there was hardly any scope for music in times past. Hence, wanting to develop his talent and skills, he opted to move to Jamaica.

Now, he wants to be able to use the experience he gained abroad locally. “The experience you gain, you bring back,” he said, adding: “I’m sharing this not because I am better than you, but because I’ve learnt it from worthwhile people. That’s the whole idea of going to come back and inspire your own people.”

Two of his albums that especially stand out to him are “Black I born” and “Woman of the Black Land”.

At the moment, Fraser wants to be able to help others. “It’s not about me at this time; it’s about what I can do for others in music. There comes a time when you have to put your focus on younger people,” he said.

Having his own studio makes it possible for him to put in the spotlight those whom he finds with good talent.

“Guyana can produce a lot of music,” he said, “but it all comes down back to the quality and professional mixing and recording. And we are not good at that. But there is some work I am doing with a few young talents that we have at the moment.”