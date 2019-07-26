Guyanese breathed a sigh of relief when the PPP/C was defeated

Dear Editor,

In a letter published in the Kaieteur News on July 22, 2019 by Robin Singh titled, “This is a land of confusion, led by a man with a confused mind”.

As a young Guyanese man growing up under the PPP/C administration there were times we could not walk on the streets after dark, we were scared for our lives. The police who are mandated to serve and protect shut their gates before dark, leaving citizens to the mercy of criminals. In high school, we hurried to get home in the afternoons because gunshots and dead bodies were part of what assaulted our psyche on a daily basis.

Under the PPP/C’s leadership Guyana became black-listed due to money laundering, Guyanese were stifled from having a say in how their communities were run with the absence of local government elections for 20 years, certain communities were denied economic opportunities, crime and drug trafficking were rampant. All of the above do not reflect on a stable state of affairs of Guyana from 2002 onwards under the PPP/C stewardship. These are just a few examples for Mr. Singh to ponder what constitutes confusion.

Editor, in 2015 Guyanese breathe a sigh of relief when the PPP/C was defeated by the enlightened APNU/AFC coalition which has since transformed Guyana into a more positive and recognised country. We are no longer a pariah state known as a major transshipment point for drug trafficking.

President Granger in the last four years has embarked on programmes, which has benefitted all Guyanese and not only his supporters. Among the numerous transformations are the salary increases for public servants and upgrades in all areas of public service provided to citizens. In 2016 the Drug Enforcement Administration Office was officially opened in Guyana and with its help, this government has had successes in putting brakes on the ‘criminalised-narco’ State which took root under the previous government.

In four years as President of Guyana, H.E. President David Granger has put this country on a trajectory towards a stable, peaceful country with a better health sector, education sector, and with people having access to potable water, (some for the first time in 25 years) and with major infrastructure works across this country. With a clear conscience, we can see that our efforts in 2015 were not wasted and Guyana is moving ahead under the APNU/AFC government.

It is my belief that Mr. Singh is looking in the wrong direction when he talks about confusion and a confused mind. He needs to look at the PPP/C at this time; since to date there is some level of confusion about the authenticity about Irfan Ali’s, the PPP/C presidential candidate, qualifications. Then there seem to be more confusion, as Irfan Ali is the PPP/C presidential candidate however, it is the general secretary who is speaking on issues that the presidential candidate should be addressing. Robin Singh I think you are confused!

Regards

Ceion Rollox