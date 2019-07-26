Freedom Fest 2019 set for August 1 in Linden

FOR the third year running, Lindeners can enjoy their own hyped and culture-filled Emancipation celebration, with a bigger and better “Freedom Fest 2019”.

Event organizer, Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira, said that Africa will be brought to Linden on Emancipation Day at the Wisroc Community Ground as the programme will be filled with an authentic cultural extravaganza in recognition of African excellence in art and craft, music, dance, clothing, food and much more.

Slated to be present at this year’s event is Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan; Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon; and Dr. David Hinds of the WPA amongst other special invitees.

Freedom Fest is in keeping with the essence of the emancipation of slavery. Figueira said the event was conceptualised in 2017 after it was recognised that there was no activity in Linden to mark the occasion, despite the fact that residents of the community are predominantly of Afro-Guyanese.

This caused most of the residents in the community to sojourn to Georgetown to participate in Emancipation activities there at the National Park.

Emancipation celebrations are held every year in other parts of the country, especially in those villages that were owned by freed slaves.