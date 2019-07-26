Eddy Grant to perform live next Friday

– on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’

GUYANESE Superstar Eddy Grant’s management team yesterday announced that the ‘Electric Avenue’ singer will do a rare live performance on the popular late-night talk show, ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’ on July 31.

Grant was reportedly approached by Fallon’s people on Jimmy’s behalf to perform his massive USA & Worldwide hit, ‘ELECTRIC AVENUE”, which topped the USA Billboard Hot 100 charts at #2 back in 1983, and was also nominated for a Grammy (Best R&B Song of 1983).

‘Electric Avenue’ has been covered numerous times by other artists/bands, the likes of Beck, Skindred and Refugee Camp All Stars ft. Ky-Mani Marley.

The song was also used in the 2015 Super Bowl advertisement for BMW, featuring Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel, and featured in the popular movie, “Pineapple Express”, starring Seth Rogen.

‘Electric Avenue’ is named after a street in Brixton, London, and in 2016, Eddy was invited by the Mayor of London to switch on the illumination instalment of the street name “Electric Avenue”.