‘World Boss’ died of multiple gunshots, autopsy confirms

LEON Duncan, also known as ‘World Boss’ or ‘Whistle’, died as a result of multiple gunshot injuries which he sustained in a drive-by shooting in Williamstaad Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown Sunday last.

The autopsy was performed on Wednesday.

Police recovered the silver Toyota 212 motorcar, allegedly used in the shooting that led to the murder as investigations continue.

Reports indicate that the vehicle was found abandoned at Cauliflower Circle in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, with live rounds and spent shells inside.

Duncan, 29, was shot multiple times to his left abdomen and succumbed to his injuries.

His brother, 22-year-old Shaquille Duncan called ‘Lil Shaq’, was shot to his right arm and left thigh. The brothers lived at Manatee Place, South Ruimveldt.

Also injured were Lawrence Simon called ‘Plait Hair’, 34, a construction worker of Festival City, North Ruimveldt and Orandy Gordon, 28, also of Festival City.

Simon received gunshot injuries to his left knee and a bruise to the upper right arm and Gordon received gunshot injuries to his left arm and right knee.

At the time of the shooting, the men were gambling on a culvert at Williamstaad Road, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, when the car passed and shots were fired.

The men fell to the ground and the car sped away. The men were picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital in separate vehicles.

Police recovered several 9mm spent shells; four 7.62 ×39 spent shells, and three live 7.62 ×39 rounds of ammunition.