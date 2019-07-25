Dear Editor,

It never ceases to amaze me the level to which egocentricity and narcissism in individuals can reach. Many of those 26 persons who have allowed their names to be placed on lists for GECOM Chairmanship have such an inflated opinion of themselves that they believe that they can just parachute into an office with such complex processes and bound by such concomitant legal anchors, and hey presto, manage the partisan commissioners and the secretariat that is under immense scrutiny from so many important onlookers.

Even the integrity of some of them comes into question. How, having been cast aside as not being “fit and proper”, can they allow themselves to be again nominated – literally ‘begging for the de wuk’. Very tragic; very absurd.

Greatly comedic is also the situation where there already exists for the job, a battle-tested and proven Guyanese who spent almost 16 years at the GECOM helm, establishing and managing all those myriad of new systems, and demonstrating how a Chairman can be neutral at GECOM for four elections without having, what was heretofore, the usual cataclysmic turbulence during and after General Elections.

Leaders of the major political parties and those of you have the interests of our dear country at heart, I call on you to understand that not only is time of the essence, but the peaceful future of our nation is at stake.

Yours Sincerely,

Concerned Guyanese citizen