Andrews Supermarket supports 10th Jefford Track and Field Classic

ANDREWS Supermarket is the latest entity to join a list of reputable sponsors to offer support for the upcoming Jefford Track and Field Classic, scheduled for Sunday, August 11 at Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden.

The support from Andrews Supermarket will sponsor the Female Javelin Event. Each event carries a total purse of $80 000 with the winner taking home $40 000, second-placer $25 000 and third-placer $15 000 along with memorabilia medals.

This year will mark the 10th edition of the event, where a total of $2 million will be handed out directly to the athletes in Linden. In addition, the Champion Male and Female athletes will benefit from $25 000 worth in Under Armour Sports Gear and $25 000 cash along with trophies. The top three finishers in the School Boys and Girls 150m will receive hampers and medals.

As it relates to patrons, 10 gate prizes will be up for grabs. Founder of the Classic, Edison Jefford, indicated that there will be something for everyone at the event this year.

He said he will be sticking to the prize structure since he has already secured the athletes cash prizes. He said that the athletes will collect their prizes immediately after each event.