These voices have all fallen silent

Dear Editor,

I CERTAINLY support your editorial on House-to-House registration in the Guyana Chronicle of July 21, 2019.

What is being experienced at this time in Guyana is utterly astonishing for the incredulous, unmitigated vested interests that underpin the dangerous deceit and hypocrisy that is shamefully pervasive in this land of Guyana.

Indeed, you have correctly summed it up through the following questions asked in your second paragraph:

“However, there is a question that is current on the lips of Guyanese whose memories are nimble, fresh and current on matters that relate to the nations continuous political journey: Where are those voices of principle that once sounded daily from the roof tops on a matter of the deepest national interest, because it represented a matter that stood at the heart of national democracy? Where are those honest citizens who, it must be recalled, lobbied internationally, and staged national protests for an issue which they vehemently argued was a right of the people because its absence denied them the right of a fair and proper choice? And where are those citizens who were once outright in condemning undemocratic acts in this nation? Surely, the absence of their voices is missing”.

Sure enough, these are very pertinent questions that have been asked, of a certain category of citizens, the “national conscience”, whose voices once flooded the media, of every type.

Certainly, the absence of their voices, now needed again, is this time missing on the side of moral truth; instead, now mortgaged to national mischief, of a most undemocratic and dangerous type. What great hypocrisy now exists! So shameless in its daily display of pretending truth which portents contradicts what these now politically masked, attempt to inundate the land with their distortions. Editor, it is no longer about principles, and what is right that will continue to support and uphold a central plank of electoral rights for all citizens.

Alas! These voices have all fallen silent. Deliberately self-muted, perhaps with tongues shoved into the inner recesses of the buccal cavity, with consciences also forgotten, completely replaced by considerations of material benefits that have trampled once held sacred truths into the dust of criminal opportunism. Editor, it is no longer about the truth of democracy – it is about vested interests and narrow, selfish ends, its altar, on which the truth of the nation is being sacrificed, by a cabal of political mercenaries. These are the former embodiment of the national conscience, now turned political mercenaries, that by their daily deceptions, are stabbing local democracy deeply in the back.

It is even more shocking that they have taken to publicly denying not only the necessity of house-to-house registration for credible elections, but now claiming that it is no longer necessary to be part of the most important constitutional exercise of electing a government of the citizens’ choice.

What else is new under the sun that shines over Guyana!

Regards,

Earl Hamilton