High Court denies Opposition order to halt House-to-House Registration

In the High Court today, acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire denied a conservatory order sought by the Opposition to put a halt to House-to-House Registration, however, the substantive matter challenging the legality of the process will continue.

The Conservatory Order was sought by Attorney Christopher Ram in a matter brought against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Ram is being represented by Attorneys-at-Law Anil Nandlall and Ralph Ramkarran. Nandlall also withdrew an application which sought to have the Court order that elections be held by September 18, 2019.

In the substantive matter, GECOM was given up to July 29, 2019 to respond. The matter will come up before the Chief Justice on August 2, 2019.