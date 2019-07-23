Boycott calls ‘backward’

…GTUC warns Jagdeo against encouraging citizens not to register

…says house-to-house registration a legitimate exercise

THE Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) is calling on the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, to desist from calling on citizens to boycott the ongoing House-to-House Registration, warning that it could have grave implications in the future.

In a statement on Monday, GTUC said the decision taken by the Opposition Leader and by extension the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to boycott national registration, has the potential to disenfranchise Guyanese. Such action, the trade union posited, is not consistent with a call for early election or realising the rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

“We remind this nation of the CCJ’s ruling for free, fair and credible election which can only result if the process from the very beginning to the very end is credible. The right to vote, which is the most precious act of every citizen to guarantee his/her participation in having a say in and shaping the development of the country of his/her birth or adoption, is sacred,” GTUC said.

It noted that throughout history and over the world, people have fought and died for the right to vote. “In Guyana, a waterfront worker named Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, in 1926, along with other Caribbean Labour Leaders put in place a framework to commence the fight for one-man-one-vote (universal adult suffrage). Approximately two decades after, this fight was joined by political leaders such as Dr. Cheddie Jagan and then Mr. Forbes Burnham. The right to vote was not achieved until some twenty-seven years after in 1953,” GTUC reminded, while calling for good sense to prevail.

As a political leader, GTUC said, Jagdeo must rethink his party’s position of boycotting the exercise lest it be seen as a misguided and reckless act and a further travesty to the nation. “It does not bode well for the body politic for the Leader of the Opposition to be seen as calling on citizens to undermine the gains of this society, the strength of the people, and legacy of the PPP and its Founder Leader, Dr. Cheddie Jagan,” it warned.

It also took note of the fact that advising citizens not to participate in the process of registration is a violation of the National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08. Aiding and abetting this violation, the GTUC further warned, may also have consequences not limited only to legal actions.

“Such encouragement can fuel passions and give rise to confrontation, placing Registration field workers in harm’s way and at risk of violence. Guyana cannot afford to move backward instead of forward in its political life. We must recognise, appreciate, secure, and build on the fights and historical gains of the working class, who are amongst our most vulnerable and must be protected at all times,” the union said.

It added: “Critchlow, Jagan, Burnham, Desmond Hoyte et al must be turning in their final resting place to see this nation is not evolving from an era of division and non-cooperation. Simple political matters are being made complex and difficult to resolve.”

GTUC said the ruling of the CCJ, and its Consequential Orders are simple and straightforward to follow and should not be distorted. Failure to proceed in a lawful and orderly manner, the trade union said, can result in dire consequences. It noted that while the CCJ ruled that the process of appointing Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson as Chairman of the Elections Commission was flawed; it did not rule that decisions taken during his leadership of the Commission are invalid.

“The people of Guyana are reminded that the nation is facing similar circumstances as with the Charrandass Persaud situation. Even though the then Member of Parliament was not properly seated in the National Assembly the Court did not invalidate decisions he voted on. GECOM Commission during the chairmanship of Justice James Patterson voted to execute a house-to-house registration exercise which the Opposition is against,” GTUC explained while urging every eligible citizen to ensure they are registered, so as to, have their names on the Voters List.

Failing to do so, the union warned, is at personal risk of disenfranchisement.

Unite for good of country

As the country prepares for oil production in 2020, the Union is challenging both the Government and the Opposition to unite for the good of the country, noting that the people of Guyana are looking to them for direction. “As the floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) “Liza Destiny” has set sail from Singapore heading to our shores to begin the production and exportation of our oil and gas, the working class and citizens are unsure what are the direct or indirect benefits to be had from the exploitation of these resources. Workers and citizens are desperate, living in hope that our politicians will finally get it right and bring what oil and gas promises to the disadvantaged and vulnerable amongst us-an opportunity for betterment,” it explained.

Reiterating the need for the political leaders and other national stakeholders to come together, GTUC said, such is consistent with Article 13 of the Guyana Constitution, explaining that such a move would chart a way forward in securing a system of governance that would include all in the decision-making and allow for equitable distribution of the national pie.

“The trade union movement having initiated and participated as a leading voice in the struggle for the right to vote is now advancing the argument that having achieved one-man-one-vote, whereas election is the building block on which government stands, that is not all there is to social justice. Governing is not all about election. Governing is about the quality- good governance and social justice” GTUC noted. It said it remains committed to the ideal of improving the lives of the working class through good governance and social justice.