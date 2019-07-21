BREAKING: Man shot dead,others injured in Festival City shooting

FORMER murder accused Leon Duncan called “Whistle,” was gunned down this evening while his brother and two other men were injured in a shooting incident at Festival City, North Ruimveldt in the city.

Duncan, 29, of Festival City, was shot while in the company of his brother, Shaquille Duncan and two other men, one of whom was identified as Orande Gordon of Nutmeg Street, North Ruimveldt.

Reports are , sometime close to 2200hrs, the men were playing a game of cards at a culvert a short distance from Duncan’s home when a carload of men drove up and opened fire.

The shooting was said to be gang- related.

The Duncans have had numerous brushes with the law.

Shaquille Duncan was charged with armed robbery in February this year .He was shot by his accomplice during that incident.He was remanded to prison after making an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

Leon Duncan had been before for courts for attempted murder, several armed robbery offences and assaulting a peace officer.

In March 2018, Duncan, was slapped with wounding charges after he allegedly assaulted two security officers attached to the “704 Sports Bar” during a party in the company’s park. He is currently out on $160,000 bail for those charges.

In 2017, Duncan was charged with attempted murder and discharging a loaded firearm with intent, in relation to two shooting incidents at the Rio Night Club and the Privilege Night Club

Police are investigating this evening’s shooting.