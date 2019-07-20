Albouystown man fined $25,000 for stealing heavy-duty battery

SENIOR Magistrate, Leron Daly, on Friday, fined a 44-year-old Albouystown man for stealing a heavy-duty battery.

The man, Junior Luther of Lot 38 James Street, Albouystown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the simple larceny charge when it was read to him.

It is alleged that between July 8 and 9, 2019, at Duncan Street, Georgetown, he stole one power master heavy-duty battery valued $40,000, property of Shabuddin Huck.

In another matter on Friday, the Senior Magistrate granted bail to a man who was accused of using threating language.

Sheldon Adams, who also appeared before Magistrate Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, denied that he used threating language towards Allen Hunt. The incident reportedly occurred on July 8, 2019 at North East La Penitence.

Magistrate Daly granted Adams $10,000 bail and transferred the matter to Court 11. It was adjourned to August 8, 2019.