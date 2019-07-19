India to announce squad on Monday

(CMC) – INDIA are set to announce their squad for the tour of West Indies tomorrow, authorities here said yesterday, with the future of long-serving wicketkeeper MS Dhoni up in the air.

Media reports had indicated the squad would have been named yesterday but the Indian cricket board (BCCI) quelled speculation by fixing a date for the announcement.

The composition of the squad has been the subject of heavy debate especially after India failed to win the recent ICC World Cup in England.

The Virat Kohli-led side entered the tournament as one of the favourites but went out at the semi-final stage at the hands of eventual losing finalists, New Zealand.

One of the major talking points surrounds the place of former skipper Dhoni in the white ball format.

The wicketkeeper/batsman is 38 and it is widely believed India’s selectors will be looking to rebuild, starting with the West Indies tour, especially with Rishabh Pant lurking in the wings.

India will play a full series comprising three Twenty20 Internationals and One-Day Internationals, along with two Tests, from August 3 to September 3.

The tour opens in Fort Lauderdale, United States where the teams will meet in the first two T20 Internationals on August 3 and 4, before the final match at the Guyana National Stadium two days later.

Georgetown will also be the venue for the opening ODI on August 8, with Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain hosting the last two matches on August 11 and 14.

The opening Test has been carded for August 22 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground while the second Test is set to bowl off August 30 at Sabina Park.

West Indies have not beaten India in a Test in nearly two decades and have not won an ODI series against the Asians since 2006.