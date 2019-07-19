Department of Tourism on board with Lusignan Open Golf tournament

THE Department of Tourism has thrown its support behind this weekend’s Lusignan Open Golf tournament, set for the Lusignan golf course.

During a brief presentation ceremony yesterday, Director General, Department of Tourism within the Ministry of Communities Donald Sinclair, in handing over the sponsorship package to Public Relations Officer Guy Griffith, said his department looks forward to a good and successful event.

Griffith, on behalf of the Lusignan Golf Club, expressed appreciation for Sinclair and the Department’s involvement.

With lots of trophies provided by the sponsor of the event and with well-prepared grounds for the tournament, spectators are urged to come see, free of charge, the best golfers in Guyana showcase their individual talent and learn just how intense the competition is in this amazing sport.

The tournament will be played under the Medal Play format, and there will be four Flights – 3 Men’s Flights and Ladies’ Flight. The Men’s Flight are classified as A Flight – Handicaps 0-9; B Flight – handicaps 10-18; and C Flight – handicaps 19-28.

The Ladies’ Flight is for females with handicaps 0-36.