Sophia teen succumbs to accident injuries

A teenager, who was hospitalised after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a minibus in the vicinity of “B” Field, Sophia main access road, died on Tuesday.

Dead is 19-year-old Travis Brown of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Reports indicate that on July 13, 2019, minibus BXX 6056 was proceeding north along the main access road when, it was alleged, that the motorcycle collided with the front of the vehicle and then crashed into a lamp pole.

It is also alleged that the motorcyclist was speeding at the time. Brown sustained injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he later succumbed.

A passenger of the minibus who sustained injuries was treated and sent away. The driver of the minibus is expected to be charged soon as investigations continue. Police said a breathalyzer test was administered and there were traces of alcohol in the driver’s system.