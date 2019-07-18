Reigning golf champion Avinash Persaud wary of the challenges

A NUMBER of golfers will converge on the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) this weekend vying for top prizes at the Lusignan Open Golf tournament.

Among them will be reigning male champion Avinash Persaud, who signalled his intention to regain his title when the two-day tournament concludes on Sunday at the Lusignan golf course, East Coast Demerara.

The familiarity with the Lusignan golf course could seem a factor that could facilitate repeat success for the 28-year-old, but the task will not be an easy one.

Undoubtedly, one of the best golfers locally, Persaud, who is suffering from a slight shoulder injury, is fully aware of the challenges he is expected to face.

Despite the challenges he anticipates, Persaud remains optimistic. He pointed out during the exclusive interview that the venue is his home turf, adding that once he does the basics and plays within his game limits, success will come his way.

“Definitely it will be a challenge for me because the game has become more competitive over the years but having said that, my standard is different from the rest of players and once I play my standard I have nothing to worry about,” he concluded.

The LGC is anticipating a large turnout of competitors on the nine-hole course, with keen rivalry in the Championship Flight (0-9 handicap), B Flight (10-18), C Flight (19-28) and Ladies Flight.

Tee-off time is 08:00hrs each day. Admission is free.