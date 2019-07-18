R&D Engineering Inc. supports Jefford Classic X

R&D Engineering Inc. on Wednesday handed over its support for the upcoming Jefford Track and Field Classic X, scheduled for Sunday, August 11 at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

Founder of the Classic, Edison Jefford, thanked the construction company for its support, indicating that the gesture will sponsor the Masters Male 60m and one other event. Jefford said that the cash incentives will go directly to the athletes as opposed to the clubs.

According to Jefford, securing the athletes’ cash prizes was a top priority of his and he is heartened by the support to ensure that the athletes are rewarded properly after they compete at the meet in Linden. He said that athletes will collect their incentives immediately at the prize-giving ceremony after their respective events.

A total of $2M will be handed out directly to the athletes in Linden. Each event carries a total purse of $80 000 with the winner carrying home $40 000, second place $25 000 and third place $15 000. Jefford indicated that he has already secured the athletes’ cash prizes and medals.

Managing Director of R&D Engineering, Reginald Roach, said that his company will continue to be associated with Jefford and is proud to offer him support for a venture he came to him with many years ago.