Public recognition leads to positive action

– says Top Cop Leslie James at police awards ceremony

RECOGNITION and reward for positive actions invariably lead to more positive actions, Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, said at the Guyana Police Force (GFP) awards ceremony on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) Drill Square, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The top cop said there is a positive correlation between the growth of an object and the attention it garners and this is true with actions and outcomes.

“Equally mediocrity would not, and should not attract action, or more so rewards,” the top cop said as he acknowledged the stellar performance of policemen and policewomen who work beyond the call of duty.

He said persons who understand their roles, functions and responsibilities as serving members of the GPF will benefit as over the past five years, the Force has paid out nearly $154M in awards.

He said $19.5M will be paid out in prizes this year and the awards and recognitions are not in vain for the record will show that the awardees; receivers of incentives and commendations, continue to excel and work beyond the call of duty.

“There are officers that remain in their offices taking statements and generating painstaking reports long after their colleagues would have left. There are those officers that cast aside fear of danger and challenge individuals with criminal intention and those engaged in criminal enterprises,” the top cop said before the awards were handed out.

He said there are also ranks, who put their lives and well-being of the citizenry before their own.

The commissioner said junior promotions will be announced later this month.

In attendance were senior officers and retirees of the GPF. Awards were given out to Community Policing Group (CPG) members, rural constables and special awards were also given to individuals and groups.