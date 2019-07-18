Inaugural Summer Super Cup football continues tonight with double-header

THE Divine Entertainment inaugural Summer Super Cup invitational football championship continues tonight with a double-header on what is the third playing night.

Milerock, who on Wednesday lost to Botofago 2-1, will face Silver Shattas in a must-win situation in a Group D clash from 19.00hrs. .

In the second game which is a Group C affair, Amelia’s Ward Panthers, who drew their opening encounter 1-1, are now hoping to secure a win as they face Blueberry Hill from 21.00hrs at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground.

Both matches are important as the 12-team, four-group format has only accommodation for the top clubs to advance for semi-final play .

Thus it is important that Milerock assert themselves in this final Group D game in the round-robin format if they want to stand any chance of advancing.

Shattas, on the other hand, are seeking a win that will make them stand a good chance when they then face Botofago, who would have started out on a winning note on Wednesday night, when they were led to that win through goals by Tyrese Davidson in the 8th minute and Jamal Haynes in the 15th minute of play. The consolation goal for Milerock was scored by Colwyn Davidson in the 74th minute.

On Wednesday night also Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection and Capital FC played to a 1-1 draw in a Group C game. Cedric Hunte nailed in the first goal of the game in the 21st minute for Winners Connection, who could not hold that advantage, as in the 86th minute Capital FC pulled even through Emmanuel Atkins.

Amelia’s Ward Panthers, playing in Group B where the other team, Net Rockers, are hopeful that they win tonight in their second game that will conclude their round-robin campaign. They and Net Rockers played to a 1-1 stalemate in their opening game.

They now face Blueberry Hill who would also be looking to win against Panthers thereby strengthening their hopes of advancing with a win. (Joe Chapman)