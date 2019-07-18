Grove Hi Tech, Mocha Champs and Agricola Red Triangle are latest winners

IN the latest round of matches of the East Bank Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League, Grove Hi Tech, Mocha Champs and Agricola Red Triangle were victorious.

Playing at the GFF Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara, Grove, on account of a double each from Devon Padmore (4th, 33rd), Rasheed Evans (7th, 34th) and Samuel Garnett in the 11th and 16th minutes romped to a comfortable 7-1 win over Diamond United Football Club.

The other goal for Grove was scored by Solomon Ward in the 68th minute while Diamond United’s consolation goal came off the boot of Carlos Wilkie in the 45th minute.

Mocha Champs got past Friendship All Stars 4-1. Goals from Genesis Lewis in the 33rd minute, Yohance Porter in the 39th minute, Tyreece Prowell (45th) and Anthony McRae in the 58th minute secured Mocha’s win. Friendship pulled one back through Stephon Harry in the 56th minute.

Agricola defeated Soesdyke Falcons 7-0, led by a brace each from Demanie Corte (18th, 27th), Floyd Boyce (33rd, 57th) and Brion Lambert in the 40th and 62nd minutes. Ryan Roberts converted the other goal in the 60th minute.

No matches would be played this weekend.