GMR&SC National Race of Champions Round 2

Seebarran, Vieira are MOTUL brand ambassadors

WORLD renowned lubricant MOTUL has joined forces with two local racers ahead of the second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s Race of Champions.

The company signed Matthew Vieira and Raymond Seebarran as brand ambassadors ahead of the event set for Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

During a brief ceremony yesterday at the GT Motorsports Office, both racers collected their sponsorship cheques from GT Motorsports’ Marketing Consultant Jennifer Cipriani.

“It is our first major sponsorship in Guyana under the MOTUL brand. We’re pretty excited about this. We have lots in store for MOTUL and the brand coming up later in the year, but this is just the beginning of what we expect to be a great partnership,” she said.

SUPERBIKE CHAMPION AIMING FOR DEFENCE

Following his dominance on the local circuit last year, Matthew Vieira returns, looking to defend his champion rider title under the MOTUL brand.

Vieira was elated to join the fray as one of the brand’s first ambassadors, saying, “It is an honour to represent this world renowned brand in Guyana.”

While there have been several competitors aiming for the young Vieira’s crown, he is unfazed by the battle that lies ahead.

“I’m coming hard too, and I hope you guys are ready for a big brawl on Sunday. I have got to defend my title as Superbike champion and I’m no pushover.

SEEBARRAN AIMING TO STAY AHEAD

With a lead atop the sports tuner class, Raymond Seebarran was the other competitor who will brandish the MOUTL livery on Sunday.

He is upbeat about his chances in the group, thanking the company for assisting him through this endeavour.

“This is always important because motor-racing all around the world is a very expensive sport, so when you get that support and that backing you get to focus a lot more on your racing, your strategies and your output.”

Normally at the helm of an EP 91 Starlet, the former karting champion has prodded his chances further in the lead by promising good performances from the Balram Auto Mechanics-built Toyota AE91 Corolla.

MOTUL has also taken up the mantle to host its own time attack series that will form part of the race programme for Sunday’s event. Admission is $1 000 for adults and $500 for children. Races start at 09:00hrs