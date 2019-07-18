Emancipation celebration to feature ‘green touch’

THE African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) will be hosting its 26th Emancipation Day Festival at the National Park on August 1, 2019, under the theme ‘Innovatively engineering the Guyana we want to live in’.

This announcement was made by ACDA’s representative, Aisha Haynes, at a press briefing at the Pegasus Hotel on Tuesday. She also disclosed that the celebration is sub-themed ‘Moving together to develop Guyana into a Green State’.

This sub-theme was chosen because Guyana is transitioning and ACDA, though designed to preserve and promote the African culture, wants to contribute to the transformation of the country, particularly with youths.

In this regard, Haynes said one of the pre-Emancipation Day activities is movie screenings, through which the importance of innovative youths will be promoted.

One of the movies to be screened is ‘The boy who harnessed the wind’. Haynes said this movie is one which speaks to how youths can tap into their inner creativity and be world changers.

Another pre-Emancipation Day event is the Spelling Bee Competition, which will be held on July 21, August 1 and September 22.

Meanwhile, from July 22-31, there will be an African Street Theatre event on Main Street Avenue from 10:00hrs to 17:00hrs.

Additionally, as is customary every year, and what is deemed as one of the most important aspects of the Emancipation celebration, the libation ceremony and spiritual tribute will be held on the evening of July 31.

This will be done in the form of a parade which starts off at the Parade Ground and ends at the Square of the Revolution.

To make their activities as inclusive and diverse as possible, there are a host of other activities that cater to all citizens.

SPORT

There is the freedom race on the morning of August 1, where runners from near and far will participate in a relay to open the Emancipation Day celebration. This will commence at the Square of the Revolution and end at the National Park. There will also be cricket competitions and football matches, for both males and females.

However, notwithstanding all the pre-Emancipation events, the highlight of them all is what takes place in the National Park on August 1. The main attraction this year is Jamaican reggae star, Kymani Marley, son of Bob Marley.

There will also be Collis Duranty, international and regional cultural performances – drumming, fire eating, stilt walkers and more, and a Nigerian performing group and afro beat singer.

For the local performers, there will be acrobats, fashion and hair display, and 28 performances in the form of music, poetry and dance.

Exclusive of the on-stage performances, there will be several booths around the National Park for persons to visit and learn about the African History. There will also be activities for children.

Haynes announced that two particular sponsors came on board this year to help boast their activities, namely, Digicel and Ansa Mcal.

Ansa McAL is sponsoring the cookup competition that will be held on Freedom Day, and Digicel is sponsoring the best-dress competition.

There are numerous exciting activities planned for the 2019 celebration, and all are asked to come out in full support.

Gate opens at 10:00hrs and admission for children under 12 is $100, Adults $800 before 17:00 hrs and $1500 after 17:00 hrs. The main show starts at 17:00hrs, hence, the higher price.