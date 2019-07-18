CWI Level 1 coaching programme commences

A FOUR-day Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level One coaching programme commenced yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, where over two dozen cricketers, coaches, administrators and enthusiasts will look to qualify themselves with the CWI Level One certificate.

The programme is to be conducted by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Territorial Developmental Officer Colin Stuart and Kumar Rampat of Trinidad and Tobago.

Stuart, a former West Indies fast bowler, stated that the Level One coaches are expected to target clubs, so that the recommended information can be handed down to the players which will help them to further enhance their abilities.

“One of the objectives is to create an environment that would help players to consistently perform to the best of their ability in different circumstances and achieve their goals,” he said.

Those earmarked for the Level One are: Anil Persaud, Jitlal Jowharilall, Anthony D’Andrade, Ravishwar Latif, Dhanpaul, Vishual Singh, Jermaine Neblett, Andrew Williams, Ameer Rahaman, Marvin Fitzalbert, Fitzroy Culley, Darnell Douglas, Debra Daniels, Romario Shepherd, Heathcliff Peters, Colin Bynoe, Kavita Yadram, Leon Johnson, Steven Jacobs, Veerasammy Permaul, Akshaya Persaud, Antony Adams, Assad Fudadin, Gregory Crandon, Kwasi Maltay, Kenroy Joseph, Keyron Fraser, Subrina Munroe, Clive Grimmond, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Ryan Hercules, Travis Dowlin, Darien Best, Kumar Bishundial, Yeuraj Khemraj, Rayburn Gonsalves, Nadir Baksh and David Baird.