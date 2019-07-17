Youths shaping Guyana’s future

–encouraged to continue to play active role in Guyana’s development at symposium

Youths are taking charge of their future particularly in the Oil and Gas sector and its supporting industries as they help to chart the country’s development, this was the message at the opening of a three-day ‘Guyana Youth for Tomorrow’ symposium which opened on Tuesday.

Director of the Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe, urged the young people present to not only focus on careers in the petroleum sector but broaden their spectrum. “It’s not just about oil and gas, it’s about all the supporting services that are required,” he urged. The seminar involved dozens of young people from all walks of life and dealt with topical issues such as, friendship and mental health, community development, youth involvement, creating the country that they wish to inherit and what comprises an ideal Guyana.

“Position yourself by ensuring that you continue to absorb your education in a very cogent manner,” Dr. Bynoe advised. He shared experiences and ideas with the young people and encouraged them to seek entrepreneurship in various industries, including those which are considered ‘non-traditional’. During a discussion on the accessibility of the oil resources, Dr. Bynoe explained the importance of collaborating and understanding the needs of Guyana and catering to those specific needs in order to reap the benefit of all that Guyana produces. “…pool your resources together,” he advised them.

Following the symposium, participants will draft a manifesto contributing their ideas towards creating the Guyana they wish to live in and inherit. The finalised manifesto will be presented to community leaders, governing bodies and the media on Universal Children’s Day, November 20, 2019. The symposium will also cover areas of interest to youths that deal with moving beyond race, budgeting, skill-based work and training, youth empowerment and the role of young people in the global movement.

The speakers and hosts that will engage the participants over the next two days are all active youths who play a role in Guyana’s development in keeping with the overarching theme of the symposium – The Guyana we impact now is the Guyana we inherit. The seminar is the brainchild of ‘GIFT’– Girls Innovating for Tomorrow- and ends on July 18, ‘Mandela Day’ which is an annual international day adopted by the United Nations. The objective of Mandela Day is to inspire individuals to take action to help change the world for the better, and in doing so build a global movement for good. (DPI)