“You don’t need a fancy school to get top marks”

…so says Region Eight top NGSA student

Eleven-year-old Celestia Masir from the Mahdia Primary School has topped the Potaro/Siparuni Region in the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) attaining 503 marks.

In a recent radio interview with Radio Mahdia Masir stated that while she expected to excel she had no idea she would top the Region.

She attributed her success to her studies, everyday lessons and the help and support from her grandparents and mother.

While she was offered to attend the St. Joseph High School in Georgetown, she was also sent an invitation letter to attend the President’s College and decided to go there instead. Masir is looking forward to making new friends, attaining a higher education and learning to cook.

“You don’t need this fancy school to get top marks. It’s your determination to study. Everyone thinks Mahdia is a low School, that no one does well [but] once you have the type of help, the push you need [and] the materials you will do well like myself,” she encouraged other students.

The top ten students of Region 8 are Celestia Masir (Mahdia Primary) 503; Ravindra Dalchan (Monkey Mountain Primary) 481; Rachael Pais (Kopinang Primary) 466; Nalas Thomas (Paramakatoi Primary) 464;

Naziya Cheong (Monkey Mountain Primary) 462; Jazon Ramos (Monkey Mountain Primary) 462; NevinMc Lean (School of Excellence) 461; Eliza King (Maikwak Primary) 457; Abner Gomes (Kato Primary) 456 and Vera Domingo (Micobie Primary) 453.